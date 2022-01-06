Short Interest in Gores Guggenheim, Inc. (NASDAQ:GGPI) Expands By 40.7%

Gores Guggenheim, Inc. (NASDAQ:GGPI) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,330,000 shares, an increase of 40.7% from the November 30th total of 4,500,000 shares. Currently, 8.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 9,440,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Gores Guggenheim stock traded down $0.58 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.15. 68,354 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,756,521. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.03. Gores Guggenheim has a 1 year low of $9.70 and a 1 year high of $16.41.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Gores Guggenheim in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Gores Guggenheim in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Gores Guggenheim in the 2nd quarter valued at about $118,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gores Guggenheim during the 3rd quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gores Guggenheim during the 2nd quarter worth about $143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.70% of the company’s stock.

Gores Guggenheim, Inc, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

