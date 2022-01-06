Short Interest in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) Drops By 39.4%

Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 799,500 shares, a decrease of 39.4% from the November 30th total of 1,320,000 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 523,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Globant by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,722,773 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,327,145,000 after purchasing an additional 25,597 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Globant by 3.8% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,761,536 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $776,019,000 after acquiring an additional 100,456 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Globant by 5.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,692,905 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $475,723,000 after acquiring an additional 89,799 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Globant by 1.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,455,031 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $318,914,000 after acquiring an additional 16,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC increased its position in Globant by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,225,906 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $344,492,000 after purchasing an additional 29,159 shares during the period. 85.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on GLOB. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Globant in a report on Friday, November 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Globant from $300.00 to $352.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup raised their target price on Globant from $310.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Globant from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Globant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $235.00 to $395.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Globant has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.90.

Shares of GLOB stock opened at $262.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.63 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $296.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $281.61. Globant has a 12 month low of $188.67 and a 12 month high of $354.62.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The information technology services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. Globant had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The business had revenue of $341.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.80 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 65.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Globant will post 2.82 EPS for the current year.

About Globant

Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It offers application development and maintenance, testing, and infrastructure management. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

