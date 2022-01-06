Short Interest in FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXW) Grows By 100.0%

FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXW) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the November 30th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of FOXW traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.98. 470,617 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 240,809. FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.55 and a 1-year high of $10.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.93.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Shaolin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $3,966,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition by 4.6% in the second quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 265,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after buying an additional 11,572 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $198,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $1,367,000. Finally, CNH Partners LLC acquired a new position in FoxWayne Enterprises Acquisition in the third quarter valued at about $990,000. 82.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Foxwayne Enterprises Acquisition Corp. does not have significant business. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Foxwayne Enterprises Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

