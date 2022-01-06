Short Interest in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI) Expands By 296.1%

First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:FPXI) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 80,800 shares, a growth of 296.1% from the November 30th total of 20,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 148,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000.

FPXI stock traded down $1.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.30. 196,737 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 236,946. First Trust International Equity Opportunities ETF has a 52 week low of $55.28 and a 52 week high of $79.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.98.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.084 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%.

