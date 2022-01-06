Short Interest in Fearless Films, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FERL) Decreases By 50.0%

Fearless Films, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FERL) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the November 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of FERL traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.04. 150 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125. Fearless Films has a twelve month low of $0.03 and a twelve month high of $0.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.08.
