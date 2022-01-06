Short Interest in Fearless Films, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FERL) Decreases By 50.0%

Fearless Films, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FERL) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the November 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of FERL traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.04. 150 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125. Fearless Films has a twelve month low of $0.03 and a twelve month high of $0.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.08.

About Fearless Films

Fearless Films, Inc is an independent service production company, which engages in entertainment services. It specializes in short film and feature film production in addition to script writing, copywriting, fulfillment and distribution. The company was founded by Victor Altomare in 1993 and is headquartered in Vaughan, Canada.

