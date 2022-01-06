Short Interest in easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) Drops By 40.6%

easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,100 shares, a decrease of 40.6% from the November 30th total of 17,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

ESYJY stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $8.37. 14,381 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,927. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.66 and its 200 day moving average is $9.86. easyJet has a 12-month low of $6.44 and a 12-month high of $15.74.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of easyJet in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a 900.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of easyJet in a report on Monday, October 25th. Kepler Capital Markets lowered easyJet from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of easyJet in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $900.00.

easyJet Plc engages in the provision of passenger airline and carrier services. Its principal activities include airline operations and aircraft trading and leasing. The company was founded by Stelios Haji-Ioannou in March 1995 and is headquartered in Luton, the United Kingdom.

