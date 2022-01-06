Short Interest in Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCNSF) Decreases By 41.2%

Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCNSF) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 611,400 shares, a decline of 41.2% from the November 30th total of 1,039,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6,114.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DCNSF traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $21.13. 75 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 229. Dai-ichi Life has a 12 month low of $18.50 and a 12 month high of $21.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.02.

Get Dai-ichi Life alerts:

Dai-ichi Life Company Profile

Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in Japan, the United States, and internationally. It operates through The Domestic Life Insurance Business, The Overseas Insurance Business, and Other Business segments. The company offers individual life insurance and annuities, non-participating single premium whole life insurance, financial insurance and annuities, and group annuities.

Further Reading: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Dai-ichi Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dai-ichi Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.