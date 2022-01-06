Short Interest in Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCNSF) Decreases By 41.2%

Dai-ichi Life Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCNSF) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 611,400 shares, a decline of 41.2% from the November 30th total of 1,039,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6,114.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:DCNSF traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $21.13. 75 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 229. Dai-ichi Life has a 12 month low of $18.50 and a 12 month high of $21.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.02.
Dai-ichi Life Company Profile
