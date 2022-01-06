Short Interest in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) Rises By 35.0%

Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 661,400 shares, an increase of 35.0% from the November 30th total of 489,800 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 250,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

A number of research firms have commented on CR. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Crane to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Crane in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Crane from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Crane from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Crane in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $123.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crane presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.20.

CR stock traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $104.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 283,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,981. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Crane has a 52-week low of $72.47 and a 52-week high of $108.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.71.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.53. Crane had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 22.61%. The company had revenue of $833.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $770.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Crane will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.82%.

In other news, Director James L. L Tullis sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.71, for a total transaction of $209,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CR. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its stake in Crane by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 84,757 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,035,000 after acquiring an additional 2,583 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its stake in Crane by 70.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 86,190 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $8,172,000 after acquiring an additional 35,589 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Crane by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 82,292 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,802,000 after acquiring an additional 2,154 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Crane during the 3rd quarter worth $281,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Crane during the 3rd quarter worth $1,369,000. 70.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crane Company Profile

Crane Co engages in the manufacturing of engineered industrial products. It operates through the following business segments: Fluid Handling; Payment and Merchandising Technologies; Aerospace and Electronics; and Engineered Materials. The Fluid Handling segment provides industrial fluid control products and systems.

