Short Interest in Braveheart Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:RIINF) Expands By 45.5%

Braveheart Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:RIINF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a growth of 45.5% from the November 30th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 168,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
RIINF traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $0.06. The company had a trading volume of 32,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,250. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.06 and a 200-day moving average of $0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $12.57 million, a P/E ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Braveheart Resources has a one year low of $0.05 and a one year high of $0.12.
Braveheart Resources Company Profile
