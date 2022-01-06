Short Interest in Braveheart Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:RIINF) Expands By 45.5%

Braveheart Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:RIINF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a growth of 45.5% from the November 30th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 168,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

RIINF traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $0.06. The company had a trading volume of 32,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,250. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.06 and a 200-day moving average of $0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $12.57 million, a P/E ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Braveheart Resources has a one year low of $0.05 and a one year high of $0.12.

Braveheart Resources Company Profile

Braveheart Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, acquisition, and development of mineral properties throughout Canada. It focuses on Bull River Mine, Thierry, and Alpine property. The company was founded on October 13, 2009 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

