Short Interest in Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX) Increases By 40.2%

Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 63,100 shares, an increase of 40.2% from the November 30th total of 45,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 167,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México during the 3rd quarter worth $98,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México by 97.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,881 shares of the bank’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 11,808 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México during the 2nd quarter worth $155,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 64,584 shares of the bank’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 1,773 shares during the last quarter. 10.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,043. Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México has a fifty-two week low of $4.49 and a fifty-two week high of $6.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.96. The company has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.37, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.41.

Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter. Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 14.59%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. HSBC lowered shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.88.

About Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México

Banco Santander Mexico SA Institucion de Banca Multiple Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Global Corporate and Investment Banking, and Corporate Activities. The Retail Banking segment provides a range of services to individuals, private banking, small and medium enterprises, middle-market corporations, and government institutions.

