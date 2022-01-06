Short Interest in Ayala Co. (OTCMKTS:AYALY) Decreases By 80.0%

Ayala Co. (OTCMKTS:AYALY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 80.0% from the November 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Shares of AYALY stock opened at $16.80 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.12 and a 200-day moving average of $15.98. Ayala has a 1-year low of $14.14 and a 1-year high of $18.48.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be issued a $0.0454 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a yield of 0.54%.

Ayala Corp. operates as a holding company, which is engaged in providing real estate, telecommunications, utilities, logistics, financial and insurance services. It operates through following business segments: Parent Company, Real Estate and Hotels, Financial Services and Insurance, Telecommunications, Water Infrastructure, Electronics Manufacturing, Power generation, and Automotive, IT/BPO and Others.

