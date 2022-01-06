Short Interest in Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners Co. (NASDAQ:ATSPT) Drops By 66.1%

Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners Co. (NASDAQ:ATSPT) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a drop of 66.1% from the November 30th total of 18,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 50,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATSPT. Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners during the second quarter worth $2,937,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners during the second quarter worth $3,182,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners during the second quarter worth $1,136,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners during the second quarter worth $2,924,000. Finally, Linden Advisors LP purchased a new position in Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners in the second quarter valued at $8,088,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.57% of the company’s stock.

ATSPT stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.96. 17,940 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,295. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.81. Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners has a 1-year low of $9.93 and a 1-year high of $9.96.

Archimedes Tech SPAC Partners Co focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on the technology industry. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Claymont, Delaware.

