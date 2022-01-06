Short Interest in Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN) Drops By 54.0%

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRN) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 279,900 shares, a decrease of 54.0% from the November 30th total of 608,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 473,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NASDAQ:ALRN opened at $0.56 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.68 and its 200 day moving average is $0.95. Aileron Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.51 and a fifty-two week high of $2.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.72 million, a PE ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 2.58.

Get Aileron Therapeutics alerts:

Aileron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). As a group, analysts anticipate that Aileron Therapeutics will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ALRN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aileron Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Aileron Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 25th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Aileron Therapeutics by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 822,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 56,133 shares during the period. Morgan Jess S & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Aileron Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $76,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Aileron Therapeutics by 235.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 25,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 17,743 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Aileron Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Aileron Therapeutics by 27.0% in the third quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 127,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 27,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.64% of the company’s stock.

About Aileron Therapeutics

Aileron Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of novel class of therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. It focuses on its lead products candidate, ALRN-6924 which is a cell-permeating peptide that disrupts the interaction of p53 suppressors MDM2 and MDMX with tumor suppressor p53 to reactivate tumor suppression in non-mutant, or wild-type, p53 cancers.

Recommended Story: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for Aileron Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aileron Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.