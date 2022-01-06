Short Interest in A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) Increases By 39.8%

A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,510,000 shares, a growth of 39.8% from the November 30th total of 1,080,000 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Separately, BWS Financial boosted their price objective on shares of A10 Networks from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

In other A10 Networks news, major shareholder Summit Partners L. P sold 700,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.05, for a total transaction of $10,535,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dhrupad Trivedi sold 25,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total transaction of $367,254.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,614,126 shares of company stock valued at $40,907,235 in the last quarter. 23.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in A10 Networks by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,376,131 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $60,535,000 after purchasing an additional 558,820 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in A10 Networks by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,769,272 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,810,000 after purchasing an additional 491,161 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in A10 Networks by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,829,338 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,598,000 after purchasing an additional 357,761 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in A10 Networks by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,541,251 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,354,000 after purchasing an additional 116,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in A10 Networks by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,114,333 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,021,000 after purchasing an additional 10,202 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ATEN traded down $0.62 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.22. 12,466 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 624,818. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 1.05. A10 Networks has a 12-month low of $8.42 and a 12-month high of $19.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.92.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. A10 Networks had a net margin of 38.01% and a return on equity of 23.62%. The business had revenue of $65.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that A10 Networks will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a Not Available dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. A10 Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.35%.

About A10 Networks

A10 Networks, Inc engages in the provision of application networking solutions that help organizations ensure that their data center applications and networks remain available, accelerated, and secure. It offers cloud storage, enterprise solutions, security products, data center, application delivery, load balancing, and distributed denial of service protection.

