Short Interest in 361 Degrees International Limited (OTCMKTS:TSIOF) Expands By 4,500.0%

361 Degrees International Limited (OTCMKTS:TSIOF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 82,800 shares, a growth of 4,500.0% from the November 30th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 828.0 days.
OTCMKTS:TSIOF opened at $0.50 on Wednesday. 361 Degrees International has a 12-month low of $0.43 and a 12-month high of $0.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.45.
361 Degrees International Company Profile
