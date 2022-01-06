Short Interest in 361 Degrees International Limited (OTCMKTS:TSIOF) Expands By 4,500.0%

361 Degrees International Limited (OTCMKTS:TSIOF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 82,800 shares, a growth of 4,500.0% from the November 30th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 828.0 days.

OTCMKTS:TSIOF opened at $0.50 on Wednesday. 361 Degrees International has a 12-month low of $0.43 and a 12-month high of $0.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.45.

Get 361 Degrees International alerts:

361 Degrees International Company Profile

361 Degrees International Ltd. is an investment holding company, which engages in the manufacturing and trading of sporting goods. It involves in the business of sportswear industry, which designs, manufactures and distributes branded sports footwear apparel and other related accessories for kids, men’s and women’s.

See Also: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for 361 Degrees International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 361 Degrees International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.