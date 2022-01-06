Shoals Technologies Group Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:SHLS)

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 6,224 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,106% compared to the average volume of 516 call options.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Shoals Technologies Group by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,867,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,832,000 after buying an additional 658,948 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 305,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,509,000 after purchasing an additional 53,018 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group by 566.3% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 38,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 32,439 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $251,000. 98.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SHLS traded down $1.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $21.32. The company had a trading volume of 1,820,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,978,706. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.00. Shoals Technologies Group has a 52-week low of $20.94 and a 52-week high of $44.04.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Shoals Technologies Group had a negative return on equity of 78.16% and a net margin of 4.14%. The business had revenue of $59.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.03 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shoals Technologies Group will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

SHLS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim cut shares of Shoals Technologies Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Roth Capital cut their price target on shares of Shoals Technologies Group from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Shoals Technologies Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Truist started coverage on shares of Shoals Technologies Group in a report on Friday, October 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

About Shoals Technologies Group

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It offers EBOS components, such as cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, recombiners, disconnects, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, and splice boxes that carry the electric current produced by solar panels to an inverter and to the power grid.

