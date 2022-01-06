Shiseido (OTCMKTS:SSDOY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Shiseido (OTCMKTS:SSDOY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SHISEIDO CO., LTD. is a Japan-based company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cosmetics, toiletries, beauty products, health foods, beauty foods and pharmaceuticals. The Company operates in three business segments. The Domestic Cosmetics segment offers cosmetics, toiletries, beauty products, health foods, beauty foods and pharmaceuticals to the domestic market, as well as provides mail order service. The Overseas Cosmetic segment offers cosmetics, toiletries and beauty products to overseas markets. The Others segment is engaged in the the manufacture and sale of cosmetics materials, pharmaceuticals for medical uses and aesthetic medical cosmetics, the sale of clothing and miscellaneous goods, the management and sale of real estates, as well as the restaurant business. “

SSDOY has been the topic of several other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Shiseido in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Shiseido from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th.

Shares of Shiseido stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $56.35. 50,336 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,779. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Shiseido has a 1-year low of $54.12 and a 1-year high of $79.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.51 billion, a PE ratio of 64.03 and a beta of 0.27.

Shiseido (OTCMKTS:SSDOY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.66). The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Shiseido had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 0.42%. Equities research analysts expect that Shiseido will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Shiseido Company Profile

Shiseido Co, Ltd. engages in the production and sale of cosmetics for men and women. It operates through the following segments: Japan, China, Asia Pacific, Americas, Europe, Travel Retail, Professional, and Others. The Japan, China, Asia Pacific, Americas, and Europe segments sell cosmetics, fragrance, and personal care products with core brands such as Shiseido, clé de peau BEAUTÉ, ELIXIR, MAQUILLAGE, AUPRES, urara, TSUBAKI, Za, and narciso rodriguez in each corresponding region.

