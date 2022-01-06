Shires Income Plc Announces Dividend of GBX 3.20 (LON:SHRS)

Shires Income Plc (LON:SHRS) announced a dividend on Thursday, December 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.20 ($0.04) per share on Friday, January 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON:SHRS opened at GBX 274.66 ($3.70) on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 265.24 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 271.94. Shires Income has a twelve month low of GBX 226.12 ($3.05) and a twelve month high of GBX 294 ($3.96). The company has a market cap of £84.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.47.

Get Shires Income alerts:

Shires Income Company Profile

Shires Income PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. The fund is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Recommended Story: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Shires Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shires Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.