Shires Income Plc Announces Dividend of GBX 3.20 (LON:SHRS)

Shires Income Plc (LON:SHRS) announced a dividend on Thursday, December 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.20 ($0.04) per share on Friday, January 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Shares of LON:SHRS opened at GBX 274.66 ($3.70) on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 265.24 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 271.94. Shires Income has a twelve month low of GBX 226.12 ($3.05) and a twelve month high of GBX 294 ($3.96). The company has a market cap of £84.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.47.
Shires Income Company Profile
