Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 340 Shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its position in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,061 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 340 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in UFP Industries were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in UFP Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in UFP Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in UFP Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in UFP Industries by 125.8% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 815 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in UFP Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.08% of the company’s stock.

Get UFP Industries alerts:

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 1,049 shares of UFP Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.22, for a total transaction of $94,640.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of UFP Industries from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:UFPI opened at $91.20 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 1.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $88.13 and its 200-day moving average is $78.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.89. UFP Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.77 and a 52 week high of $94.80.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The construction company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. UFP Industries had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 26.85%. UFP Industries’s revenue was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.76%.

UFP Industries Company Profile

UFP Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and wood alternative products. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Industrial and Construction. The Retail segment comprises national home center retailers, retail-oriented regional lumberyards and contractor-oriented lumberyards. The Industrial segment manufacturers pallets, specialty crates, wooden boxes, and other containers used for packaging, shipping and material handling purposes.

Recommended Story: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UFPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI).

Receive News & Ratings for UFP Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UFP Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.