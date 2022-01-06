Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 1,093 Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its holdings in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,684 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,093 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Fortive were worth $542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parkwood LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortive during the second quarter worth about $3,985,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Fortive by 13.1% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 206,084 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,545,000 after acquiring an additional 23,860 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Fortive by 140.2% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 204,045 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,746,000 after acquiring an additional 119,108 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Fortive by 10.3% during the third quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 32,135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,267,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in shares of Fortive by 73.6% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 57,728 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,026,000 after acquiring an additional 24,470 shares in the last quarter. 90.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fortive alerts:

In related news, CEO Barbara B. Hulit sold 16,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.18, for a total transaction of $1,279,747.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Peter C. Underwood sold 6,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total transaction of $506,209.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Fortive stock opened at $72.31 on Thursday. Fortive Co. has a twelve month low of $64.58 and a twelve month high of $79.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $75.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.61. The company has a market capitalization of $25.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.93, a P/E/G ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. Fortive had a net margin of 31.85% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Fortive Co. will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 24th. Fortive’s payout ratio is currently 6.17%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Fortive in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Fortive from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Fortive in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Fortive from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.31.

Fortive Company Profile

Fortive Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and marketing of professional and engineered products, software, and services for a variety of end markets. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Operating Solutions, Precision Technologies, and Advanced Healthcare Solutions.

Read More: Technical Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.