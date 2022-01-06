Shell Asset Management Co. Sells 1,020 Shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN)

Shell Asset Management Co. decreased its holdings in shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,691 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,020 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Wendy’s were worth $514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in WEN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Wendy’s by 49.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,406 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,000,000 after purchasing an additional 28,351 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Wendy’s by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 24,973 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 3,731 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Wendy’s by 311.4% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 121,467 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,845,000 after purchasing an additional 91,944 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Wendy’s by 138.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,282 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,904 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Wendy’s by 7,640.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 162,542 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,807,000 after purchasing an additional 160,442 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Wendy's alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on WEN shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Wendy’s from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Stephens upped their price target on Wendy’s from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Loop Capital started coverage on Wendy’s in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Finally, Argus cut Wendy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.47.

WEN stock opened at $23.85 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.60. The Wendy’s Company has a fifty-two week low of $18.86 and a fifty-two week high of $29.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.32, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.06.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Wendy’s had a return on equity of 34.33% and a net margin of 9.85%. The firm had revenue of $470.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.05 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio is 58.54%.

Wendy’s Profile

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

Recommended Story: Why do companies issue convertible shares?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Wendy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wendy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.