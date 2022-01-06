Shell Asset Management Co. Reduces Stock Position in Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Floor & Decor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Floor & Decor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Floor & Decor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Floor & Decor by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Floor & Decor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Floor & Decor alerts:

In other Floor & Decor news, EVP Steven Alan Denny sold 4,434 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.82, for a total transaction of $628,829.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Starrett sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.64, for a total value of $1,336,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,625 shares of company stock worth $2,809,063 in the last ninety days. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Floor & Decor stock opened at $119.04 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $130.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $122.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $12.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.93, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.85. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.20 and a 1-year high of $145.89.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $876.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $858.39 million. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 23.47% and a net margin of 8.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FND. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Floor & Decor from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Floor & Decor in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Floor & Decor from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Floor & Decor from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Floor & Decor from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Floor & Decor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.00.

Floor & Decor Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Featured Article: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Floor & Decor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Floor & Decor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.