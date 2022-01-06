Shell Asset Management Co. Lowers Stock Position in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI)

Shell Asset Management Co. lowered its position in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. owned about 0.06% of Viad worth $574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Viad by 3.4% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,814,992 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,419,000 after purchasing an additional 58,972 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Viad by 0.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,440,439 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,806,000 after buying an additional 7,107 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Viad by 4.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,293,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,481,000 after buying an additional 59,758 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Viad by 4.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 659,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,881,000 after buying an additional 29,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Grotto Capital LLC increased its holdings in Viad by 27.7% during the second quarter. Blue Grotto Capital LLC now owns 522,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,056,000 after buying an additional 113,377 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:VVI opened at $43.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $883.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.61 and a beta of 1.90. Viad Corp has a twelve month low of $34.05 and a twelve month high of $52.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.31.

Viad (NYSE:VVI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($1.17). The business had revenue of $233.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.27 million. Viad had a negative return on equity of 77.14% and a negative net margin of 34.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.81) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Viad Corp will post -4.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on VVI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Viad from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Viad from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th.

Viad Company Profile

Viad Corp. engages in the provision of marketing services and travel and recreation services. It operates through the following segments: GES U.S., GES International, (collectively, GES) and Pursuit. The GES business group offers live event service to visible and influential events and global brands.

