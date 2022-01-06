Shell Asset Management Co. Cuts Position in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS)

Shell Asset Management Co. lessened its holdings in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Dillard’s were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Dillard’s by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,629,000 after buying an additional 6,143 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dillard’s in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,031,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its holdings in Dillard’s by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 8,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after buying an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dillard’s in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,997,000. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Dillard’s by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,089,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.78% of the company’s stock.

DDS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $393.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Dillard’s in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “sell” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Dillard’s from $180.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dillard’s has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $208.40.

DDS opened at $244.24 on Thursday. Dillard’s, Inc. has a one year low of $53.20 and a one year high of $416.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 8.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $285.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $225.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $9.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.52 by $4.29. Dillard’s had a return on equity of 38.84% and a net margin of 10.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dillard’s, Inc. will post 31.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a $15.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.77%.

In related news, Director J C. Watts, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.18, for a total value of $320,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 24.10% of the company’s stock.

About Dillard’s

Dillard’s, Inc engages in the retail of fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishings, and other consumer goods. It operates through the Retail Operations and Construction segments. The Retail Operations segment comprises sells cosmetics, ladies’ apparel, ladies’ accessories and lingerie, juniors’ and children’s apparel, men’s apparel and accessories, shoes, and home and furniture products.

