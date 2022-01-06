Shell Asset Management Co. Cuts Holdings in JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS)

Shell Asset Management Co. cut its position in shares of JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,161 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,750 shares during the quarter. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in JinkoSolar were worth $557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JKS. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in JinkoSolar by 25.1% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in JinkoSolar during the second quarter worth about $232,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JinkoSolar during the third quarter worth about $252,000. BSW Wealth Partners purchased a new position in JinkoSolar during the second quarter worth about $258,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new position in JinkoSolar during the second quarter worth about $262,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JKS opened at $43.56 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.36 and its 200-day moving average is $50.69. JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. has a 12-month low of $28.39 and a 12-month high of $76.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.56 and a beta of 1.08.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. JinkoSolar had a net margin of 0.31% and a return on equity of 2.78%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.91) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

JKS has been the topic of several research reports. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on shares of JinkoSolar from $58.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of JinkoSolar in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JinkoSolar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. CIBC raised shares of JinkoSolar from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $66.10 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, CICC Research raised shares of JinkoSolar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.22.

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd. manufactures innovative solar modules. It distributes solar products and sells its solutions and services to a diversified international utility, commercial and residential customer. The company was founded by Xiande Li, Kangping Chen, and Xianhua Li on August 3, 2007 and is headquartered in Shangrao, China.

