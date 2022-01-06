SG Americas Securities LLC Takes $1.35 Million Position in GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 32,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,353,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of GoodRx during the third quarter valued at about $398,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of GoodRx by 17.6% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 74,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,059,000 after acquiring an additional 11,154 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of GoodRx during the third quarter valued at about $357,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of GoodRx during the third quarter valued at about $532,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of GoodRx by 12.5% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Trevor Bezdek sold 64,271 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.19, for a total value of $2,261,696.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Andrew Slutsky sold 35,829 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.40, for a total value of $1,160,859.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,400,759 shares of company stock worth $53,938,446 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GDRX opened at $28.35 on Thursday. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.66 and a 1 year high of $59.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 31.99 and a beta of -0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 14.47 and a quick ratio of 14.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.01.

GoodRx (NASDAQ:GDRX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.08. GoodRx had a negative return on equity of 31.61% and a negative net margin of 41.36%. The firm had revenue of $195.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.25) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that GoodRx Holdings, Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GDRX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on GoodRx from $47.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered GoodRx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Barclays upped their target price on GoodRx from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on GoodRx from $56.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on GoodRx from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.36.

GoodRx Company Profile

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

