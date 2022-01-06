SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 8,653 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 69.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,813 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 8,653 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Shares of NOC stock opened at $394.99 on Thursday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12-month low of $282.88 and a 12-month high of $408.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $367.06 and a 200-day moving average of $367.48.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.93 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.94 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 39.17%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.89 EPS. Research analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 25.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a $1.57 dividend. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is presently 22.07%.

In related news, Director Karl J. Krapek sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.25, for a total value of $1,000,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.54, for a total transaction of $155,231.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NOC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $410.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $392.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $424.00 to $416.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $466.00 to $437.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $394.15.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

See Also: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.