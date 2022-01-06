SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 14,793 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) by 29.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,793 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in FOX were worth $1,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dodge & Cox raised its stake in shares of FOX by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 48,721,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,809,044,000 after purchasing an additional 5,050,236 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of FOX by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,283,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,532,868,000 after purchasing an additional 979,432 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of FOX by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,218,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,270,551,000 after purchasing an additional 147,799 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its stake in shares of FOX by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 9,289,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,931,000 after purchasing an additional 257,327 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in FOX by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,510,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,240,000 after acquiring an additional 62,941 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FOXA opened at $37.61 on Thursday. Fox Co. has a 12 month low of $29.33 and a 12 month high of $44.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.66, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.31 and a 200-day moving average of $38.07.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.11. FOX had a return on equity of 14.71% and a net margin of 13.18%. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Fox Co. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FOXA. TheStreet lowered FOX from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of FOX in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on FOX from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities raised FOX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised FOX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.08.

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

