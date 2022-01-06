SG Americas Securities LLC Has $1.40 Million Stock Holdings in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) by 76.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,999 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 22,926 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Nordstrom were worth $1,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JWN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Nordstrom by 3.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 107,039 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,914,000 after buying an additional 3,590 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Nordstrom by 17.5% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,487 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $530,000 after buying an additional 2,162 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Nordstrom during the second quarter worth about $780,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Nordstrom by 4.2% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,961 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Nordstrom by 8.9% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,420 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,880,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. 59.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nordstrom alerts:

In related news, Director Bradley D. Tilden acquired 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.27 per share, for a total transaction of $467,940.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.55% of the company’s stock.

JWN opened at $22.87 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.94, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 571.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 2.41. Nordstrom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.94 and a twelve month high of $46.45.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 27.68% and a net margin of 0.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Nordstrom in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $39.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $37.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.86.

Nordstrom Profile

Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through Retail; and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment comprises selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.

Featured Article: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Receive News & Ratings for Nordstrom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordstrom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.