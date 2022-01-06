SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 789 Shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 8.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,024 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 789 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $1,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of UHS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Universal Health Services by 21.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,998 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $9,518,000 after buying an additional 11,266 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 0.5% during the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 15,603 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,285,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 6.7% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,170 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 0.5% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 19,157 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,805,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 84.9% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 20,657 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,026,000 after purchasing an additional 9,483 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UHS opened at $133.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $10.75 billion, a PE ratio of 10.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.37. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.23 and a fifty-two week high of $165.00.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The health services provider reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 8.52%. Universal Health Services’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.88 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.44%.

UHS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Universal Health Services in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $136.00 target price for the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on Universal Health Services from $178.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Cowen started coverage on Universal Health Services in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $169.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Universal Health Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on Universal Health Services from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Universal Health Services has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.50.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

