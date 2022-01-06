SG Americas Securities LLC Acquires Shares of 65,414 Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 65,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,415,000. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.16% of Janux Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JANX. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Janux Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $64,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $357,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $549,000. 89.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Janux Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

NASDAQ:JANX opened at $19.59 on Thursday. Janux Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $14.39 and a one year high of $37.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.71.

Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.16 million during the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Janux Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.

Janux Therapeutics

Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics based on proprietary Tumor Activated T Cell Engager (TRACTr) platform technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead TRACTr product candidates that are in preclinical or discovery stage target prostate-specific membrane antigen, epidermal growth factor receptor, and trophoblast cell surface antigen 2.

