Sether (SETH) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $2,241.00

Sether (CURRENCY:SETH) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 6th. One Sether coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0258 or 0.00000060 BTC on exchanges. Sether has a market cap of $519,855.28 and $2,241.00 worth of Sether was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Sether has traded 2.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00005088 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002324 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001150 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.07 or 0.00055917 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002324 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00006441 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Sether Profile

Sether (CRYPTO:SETH) is a coin. Sether’s total supply is 20,136,683 coins. Sether’s official Twitter account is @setherplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Sether is a platform that provides blockchain integration with social network APIs, allowing companies to get information, analyse and monitor social networks. The SETH token is a standard ERC20 token that can be used by multiple wallets and trading platforms. The token will be used as the only currency for interacting with the Sether platform. The official Sether ticker is “SETH” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “SETHER” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Buying and Selling Sether

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sether directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sether should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sether using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

