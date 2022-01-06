Sera Prognostics Inc’s Lock-Up Period To End on January 11th (NASDAQ:SERA)

Sera Prognostics’ (NASDAQ:SERA) lock-up period is set to end on Tuesday, January 11th. Sera Prognostics had issued 4,687,500 shares in its initial public offering on July 15th. The total size of the offering was $75,000,000 based on an initial share price of $16.00. Shares of the company owned by company insiders and major shareholders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SERA. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Sera Prognostics in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sera Prognostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sera Prognostics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:SERA opened at $7.10 on Thursday. Sera Prognostics has a 1-year low of $6.58 and a 1-year high of $15.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.58.

Sera Prognostics (NASDAQ:SERA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.08 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Sera Prognostics will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Sera Prognostics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Sera Prognostics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Sera Prognostics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Sera Prognostics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sera Prognostics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

About Sera Prognostics

Sera Prognostics Inc is a women’s health diagnostics company. It focused on improving maternal and neonatal health by providing pregnancy biomarker information to doctors and patients. Sera Prognostics Inc is based in SALT LAKE CITY.

