Sensyne Health (LON:SENS) Stock Price Up 0.6%

Sensyne Health PLC (LON:SENS)’s share price rose 0.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 80.50 ($1.08) and last traded at GBX 80.50 ($1.08). Approximately 9,204 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 240,943 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 80 ($1.08).

Separately, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 310 ($4.18) target price on shares of Sensyne Health in a report on Thursday, September 9th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 89.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 124.02. The stock has a market cap of £128.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.99. The company has a current ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88.

Sensyne Health plc is a healthcare technology company that creates value from accelerating the discovery and development of new medicines and improving patient care through the analysis of real-world evidence from large databases of anonymised patient data in collaboration with NHS Trusts. These anonymised patient data are ethically sourced in that any analysis of anonymised patient data (and hence the Company’s access to it) must be pre-approved for each programme on a case-by-case basis by the relevant NHS Trusts.

