Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $10.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target indicates a potential upside of 29.03% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Maxim Group boosted their price target on shares of Sensus Healthcare from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sensus Healthcare from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sensus Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $4.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sensus Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.19.

NASDAQ:SRTS traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $7.75. The company had a trading volume of 2,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 280,864. The company has a market capitalization of $128.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -387.50 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.24. Sensus Healthcare has a twelve month low of $3.08 and a twelve month high of $8.55.

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.02. Sensus Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.95% and a negative return on equity of 0.87%. The firm had revenue of $5.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Sensus Healthcare will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Joseph C. Sardano sold 10,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total value of $76,700.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen Brad Cohen sold 5,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total transaction of $37,566.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 89,668 shares of company stock worth $670,220. Insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SRTS. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Sensus Healthcare by 59.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Sensus Healthcare by 340.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 34,699 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Sensus Healthcare by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 10,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in Sensus Healthcare by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 81,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 9,366 shares in the last quarter. 12.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sensus Healthcare

Sensus Healthcare, Inc operates as a medical device company, which provides treatments for both oncological and non-oncological skin conditions. The firm’s portfolio of treatment devices includes the SRT-100, SRT-100+, and SRT-100 Vision. Its main product superficial radiation therapy (SRT), a photon x-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating basal cell and squamous cell skin cancers, and other skin conditions, such as keloids.

