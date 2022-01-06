SEMrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) Price Target Lowered to $20.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

SEMrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 13.77% from the company’s current price.
Several other research firms have also recently commented on SEMR. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on SEMrush in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut SEMrush from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on SEMrush from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on SEMrush from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.56.
SEMrush stock traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $17.58. 21,416 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 363,044. SEMrush has a twelve month low of $10.62 and a twelve month high of $32.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.53.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SEMrush by 38.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 2,054 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in SEMrush by 4.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in SEMrush by 27.6% during the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 446,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,267,000 after purchasing an additional 96,500 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SEMrush during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Must Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SEMrush during the second quarter worth approximately $303,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.12% of the company’s stock.
About SEMrush
SEMrush Holdings, Inc develops online visibility management software as a service (SaaS) platform. It helps businesses to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns. The company offers insights and solutions to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels.
