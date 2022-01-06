SEMrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) Price Target Lowered to $20.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

SEMrush (NASDAQ:SEMR) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 13.77% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on SEMR. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on SEMrush in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut SEMrush from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on SEMrush from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on SEMrush from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.56.

SEMrush stock traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $17.58. 21,416 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 363,044. SEMrush has a twelve month low of $10.62 and a twelve month high of $32.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.53.

In related news, COO Dmitry Melnikov sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.68, for a total value of $9,840,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Eugenie Levin sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total transaction of $120,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 904,377 shares of company stock valued at $19,691,766 over the last 90 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SEMrush by 38.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 2,054 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in SEMrush by 4.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in SEMrush by 27.6% during the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 446,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,267,000 after purchasing an additional 96,500 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SEMrush during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Must Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SEMrush during the second quarter worth approximately $303,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.12% of the company’s stock.

SEMrush Holdings, Inc develops online visibility management software as a service (SaaS) platform. It helps businesses to run search engine optimization, pay-per-click, content, social media, and competitive research campaigns. The company offers insights and solutions to build, manage, and measure campaigns across various marketing channels.

