SELLAS Life Sciences Group (NASDAQ:SLS) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

SELLAS Life Sciences Group (NASDAQ:SLS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $6.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 18.83% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “SELLAS Life Sciences Group is a development-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focused on novel cancer immunotherapeutics for cancer indications. The company’s product candidate, galinpepimut-S, is licensed from Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center and targets the Wilms Tumor 1 protein, which is present in an array of tumor types. SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc., formerly known as Galena Biopharma Inc., is based in NEW YORK, United States. “

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SLS. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of SELLAS Life Sciences Group from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of SELLAS Life Sciences Group in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SELLAS Life Sciences Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.60.

Shares of NASDAQ SLS traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $5.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,519. The stock has a market cap of $86.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 1.45. SELLAS Life Sciences Group has a one year low of $5.20 and a one year high of $15.08. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.36.

SELLAS Life Sciences Group (NASDAQ:SLS) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.09). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SELLAS Life Sciences Group will post -1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of SELLAS Life Sciences Group by 63.0% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 84,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $938,000 after acquiring an additional 32,683 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of SELLAS Life Sciences Group by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 6,495 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SELLAS Life Sciences Group by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 618,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,866,000 after acquiring an additional 148,681 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of SELLAS Life Sciences Group by 297.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 11,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of SELLAS Life Sciences Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $416,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.85% of the company’s stock.

SELLAS Life Sciences Group Company Profile

SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and commercialization of immunotherapeutic for cancer indications. The firm’s product pipeline includes galinpepimut-S and nelipepimut-S. The company was founded by Angelos M. Stergiou on April 3, 2006 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

