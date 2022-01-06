Seiko Epson Co. (OTCMKTS:SEKEY) Short Interest Up 294.0% in December

Seiko Epson Co. (OTCMKTS:SEKEY) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,700 shares, a growth of 294.0% from the November 30th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 86,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Seiko Epson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, November 20th.

Get Seiko Epson alerts:

SEKEY stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.00. The stock had a trading volume of 47,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,703. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 1.07. Seiko Epson has a 52 week low of $7.21 and a 52 week high of $10.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Seiko Epson (OTCMKTS:SEKEY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. Seiko Epson had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 5.79%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Seiko Epson will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

Seiko Epson Company Profile

Seiko Epson Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of information equipment. It operates through the following business segments: Printing Solutions, Visual Communications, and Wearable & Industrial Products. The Printing Solutions segment offers Inkjet printers, serial impact dot matrix printers, page printers, color image scanners, large-format inkjet printers, industrial inkjet printing systems, printers for use in POS systems, label printers and related consumables, office papermaking systems, personal computers and others.

Further Reading: What is a front-end load?



Receive News & Ratings for Seiko Epson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seiko Epson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.