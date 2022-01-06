Seiko Epson Co. (OTCMKTS:SEKEY) Short Interest Up 294.0% in December

Seiko Epson Co. (OTCMKTS:SEKEY) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,700 shares, a growth of 294.0% from the November 30th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 86,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Seiko Epson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, November 20th.
SEKEY stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.00. The stock had a trading volume of 47,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,703. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 1.07. Seiko Epson has a 52 week low of $7.21 and a 52 week high of $10.93. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.
Seiko Epson Company Profile
Seiko Epson Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of information equipment. It operates through the following business segments: Printing Solutions, Visual Communications, and Wearable & Industrial Products. The Printing Solutions segment offers Inkjet printers, serial impact dot matrix printers, page printers, color image scanners, large-format inkjet printers, industrial inkjet printing systems, printers for use in POS systems, label printers and related consumables, office papermaking systems, personal computers and others.
Further Reading: What is a front-end load?
Receive News & Ratings for Seiko Epson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seiko Epson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.