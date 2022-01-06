SEGRO (LON:SGRO) Price Target Raised to GBX 1,600 at Morgan Stanley

SEGRO (LON:SGRO) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from GBX 1,350 ($18.19) to GBX 1,600 ($21.56) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

SGRO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Peel Hunt reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 1,175 ($15.83) target price on shares of SEGRO in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,385 ($18.66) target price on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on SEGRO from GBX 1,250 ($16.84) to GBX 1,310 ($17.65) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Peel Hunt restated a hold rating and set a GBX 1,175 ($15.83) price target on shares of SEGRO in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on SEGRO in a report on Monday, October 25th. They set a buy rating and a GBX 1,500 ($20.21) price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,299.70 ($17.51).

Get SEGRO alerts:

LON SGRO opened at GBX 1,370.24 ($18.46) on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,375.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,267.03. SEGRO has a 52-week low of GBX 869.80 ($11.72) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,508 ($20.32). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.52, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of £16.48 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.56.

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at Â£13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

Featured Article: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Receive News & Ratings for SEGRO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEGRO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.