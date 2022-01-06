Seer (NASDAQ:SEER) Shares Down 8.6%

Seer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEER)’s stock price traded down 8.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $21.34 and last traded at $21.39. 3,667 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 499,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.40.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Seer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Seer in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

Get Seer alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.49. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.92.

Seer (NASDAQ:SEER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Seer, Inc. will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO David R. Horn sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.78, for a total transaction of $377,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Omead Ostadan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.10, for a total transaction of $462,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 96,273 shares of company stock valued at $2,641,291. Corporate insiders own 28.87% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Seer in the third quarter valued at approximately $685,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Seer by 168.1% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 22,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 14,280 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Seer by 222.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 166,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,754,000 after purchasing an additional 115,025 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Seer by 13,142.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 41,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after purchasing an additional 41,661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Seer by 119.2% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 6,197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

About Seer (NASDAQ:SEER)

Seer, Inc, a life sciences company, engages in developing and commercializing products for researchers to unlock biological information. The company develops Proteograph Product Suite, an integrated solution that comprises consumables, an automation instrumentation, and software that provides workflow to make proteomic profiling, and the analysis of the samples needed to characterize the nature of the proteome.

Featured Article: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Receive News & Ratings for Seer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.