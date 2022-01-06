Seaport Res Ptn Weighs in on Citigroup Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:C)

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for Citigroup in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 5th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell expects that the company will post earnings per share of $8.65 for the year.

C has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Citigroup in a report on Friday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Citigroup from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Barclays cut their price target on Citigroup from $86.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Citigroup from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Citigroup from $80.50 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.49.

C stock opened at $62.85 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $127.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.87, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.80. Citigroup has a twelve month low of $57.40 and a twelve month high of $80.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $17.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.93 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 29.23%. The company’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in C. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 0.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 161,104,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,306,290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149,068 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 2.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 33,414,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,357,421,000 after acquiring an additional 735,828 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 1.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,478,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,717,870,000 after acquiring an additional 315,655 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 4.3% during the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 19,577,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,496,876,000 after acquiring an additional 810,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 3.7% during the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 18,693,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,311,902,000 after acquiring an additional 662,508 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Cantu Ernesto Torres sold 27,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $2,014,267.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.07%.

About Citigroup

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

