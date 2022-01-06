SCI Engineered Materials (OTCMKTS:SCIA) Trading Up 8.8%

SCI Engineered Materials, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCIA)’s share price was up 8.8% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.25 and last traded at $3.70. Approximately 5,620 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 15% from the average daily volume of 6,610 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.40.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The company has a market cap of $16.67 million, a PE ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.41.

SCI Engineered Materials (OTCMKTS:SCIA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SCI Engineered Materials had a return on equity of 42.65% and a net margin of 20.53%. The business had revenue of $5.21 million for the quarter.

SCI Engineered Materials, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of advanced materials for physical vapor deposition thin film applications. Its products include sputtering targets, evaporation materials, datasheets, ceramic powders and substrates. The firm’s services include vacuum hot pressing, machining, and bonding.

