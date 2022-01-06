Schweiter Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:SCWTF) Short Interest Update

Schweiter Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:SCWTF) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the November 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SCWTF remained flat at $$1,415.00 during midday trading on Thursday. Schweiter Technologies has a twelve month low of $1,415.00 and a twelve month high of $1,558.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1,438.29 and its 200 day moving average is $1,535.91.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Schweiter Technologies in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Schweiter Technologies AG engages in the development, production, and distribution of cast plastic sheets, composite panels, foam boards, and core materials for composite structures in Europe, the Americas, Asia, and internationally. It provides materials for sandwich constructions, principally for use in wind farms; and composite panels for facades and display applications in the display, architecture, wind energy, marine, transportation, and industrial markets.

