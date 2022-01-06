Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Stock Holdings Increased by Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C.

Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,640 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,810 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises 2.7% of Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $7,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHX. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 63,438,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,595,717,000 after buying an additional 2,625,619 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,235,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,688,047,000 after buying an additional 754,593 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 32.7% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,591,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,488,000 after buying an additional 638,011 shares in the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 42.8% during the second quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 1,243,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,263,000 after buying an additional 372,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 9.1% during the second quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,238,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,775,000 after buying an additional 187,447 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHX opened at $111.50 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $112.24. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $89.74 and a 1 year high of $114.98.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

