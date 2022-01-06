Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) Shares Purchased by Peachtree Investment Partners LLC

Peachtree Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,341 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 63,438,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,595,717,000 after buying an additional 2,625,619 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,235,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,688,047,000 after buying an additional 754,593 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 3,375,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,925,000 after buying an additional 71,076 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,591,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,488,000 after purchasing an additional 638,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 2,385,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,195,000 after purchasing an additional 146,936 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHX opened at $114.30 on Wednesday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $89.60 and a twelve month high of $114.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $112.24.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

