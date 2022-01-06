Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) Shares Purchased by Texas Yale Capital Corp.

Texas Yale Capital Corp. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 16.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 83,064 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,592 shares during the quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $6,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHM. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 23.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 53,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,497 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $366,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 11.9% in the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 963,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,382,000 after acquiring an additional 102,064 shares during the period. Finally, Souders Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 25,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,973,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the period.

Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $80.91. 2,465 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 295,742. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $66.98 and a 1 year high of $83.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.32.

