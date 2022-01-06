Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Sold by SJA Financial Advisory LLC

SJA Financial Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 11.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,787 shares during the quarter. SJA Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 163.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 526.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the period. Goodwin Investment Advisory boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 68.5% during the 3rd quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the period. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Arjuna Capital acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $66,000.

SCHF stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.47. 10,427 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,401,168. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $35.60 and a 1-year high of $40.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.54.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

