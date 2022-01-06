Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) Hits New 1-Year High at $27.33

Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $27.33 and last traded at $27.33, with a volume of 9122 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.53.

SNDR has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on Schneider National in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Cowen raised Schneider National from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.70.

Get Schneider National alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.58. The company has a market capitalization of $4.70 billion, a PE ratio of 13.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Schneider National had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 6.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Schneider National, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Schneider National’s payout ratio is 14.29%.

In other news, EVP David L. Geyer sold 41,000 shares of Schneider National stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.28, for a total value of $1,036,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP David L. Geyer sold 39,000 shares of Schneider National stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.57, for a total value of $958,230.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 34.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Schneider National by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,070,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,563,000 after purchasing an additional 136,530 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Schneider National by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,365,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,260,000 after purchasing an additional 603,114 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Schneider National by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,817,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,065,000 after purchasing an additional 38,232 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Schneider National by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,475,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,885,000 after purchasing an additional 314,042 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Schneider National by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,009,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,703,000 after purchasing an additional 41,470 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.33% of the company’s stock.

Schneider National Company Profile (NYSE:SNDR)

Schneider National Inc provides transportation and logistics services. The firm’s transportation solutions include van truckload, dedicated, regional, bulk, intermodal, brokerage, supply chain management, port logistics services and engineering and freight payment services. It operates through the following segments: Truckload, Intermodal and Logistics.

Recommended Story: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for Schneider National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.