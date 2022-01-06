Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Stock Holdings Lowered by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH reduced its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 1.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 144,279 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,436 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $4,276,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 2.3% during the third quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 13,110 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 25.1% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,574 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 3.0% during the third quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 10,760 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 53.6% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 4.2% during the third quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 8,342 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 12,885 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total value of $399,950.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Oddo Bhf assumed coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.50 price objective on the stock. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Shares of Schlumberger stock opened at $33.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Schlumberger Limited has a fifty-two week low of $21.23 and a fifty-two week high of $36.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.27. The company has a market cap of $46.65 billion, a PE ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 2.29.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. Schlumberger had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.74%.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

