Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) Given a €9.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €9.00 ($10.23) target price on Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) in a research note released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on SHA. Warburg Research set a €7.50 ($8.52) price objective on Schaeffler in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €9.30 ($10.57) price objective on Schaeffler in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €9.00 ($10.23) price objective on Schaeffler in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.60 ($8.64) price objective on Schaeffler in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €7.00 ($7.95) price objective on Schaeffler in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €7.85 ($8.93).

SHA opened at €7.85 ($8.92) on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €7.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is €7.25. Schaeffler has a 52 week low of €11.30 ($12.84) and a 52 week high of €16.74 ($19.02).

Schaeffler AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

